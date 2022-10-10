HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October.

The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“As we enable residents and visitors to get out of their car and walk and bike more, that improves the vitality of a community and provides overall health benefits, and just the liveliness of the city and making better connections that don’t require cars,” said Andrew Bomberger of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Susque-cycle plans to expand beyond Harrisburg in 2023.