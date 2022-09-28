HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bill at the Pennsylvania Capitol is highlighting fathers in the Commonwealth and how involved they are with their children.

Studies show that fathers are not involved enough in their kids’ lives. However, some fathers say the current system in Pennsylvania prevents dads from being involved.

They want to change that.

“This is the single biggest underdiscussed crisis that exists in our society today,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers. “30 to 35% percent of the children under the age of 18 In Pennsylvania live in single parent household. Thirty-five percent. That’s more than one in three and the vast majority of those live only with their mothers usually with limited access to their dads.”

House Bill 1731 would establish the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee on Greater Father Involvement, which will improve resources to end institutional barriers; For example, how custody cases are handled in Pennsylvania.

Tyler Stoner, a father, said his custody battle to see his sons lasted two years. “A lot of the processes they were using to block fathers up was done to me and separated me from my children for a good amount of time and it caused a lot of emotional damage on both sides.”

“We may soon be empowered to recommend changes which will be of significant benefit to the children of this Commonwealth and this will be an important milestone in overall social progress,” added Dr. Myers.

House Bill 1731 passed the House and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate.