SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bob’s Discount Furniture store was recently confirmed, and will soon open York County.

According to Springettsbury Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson, a new Bob’s Discount Furniture store is slated to open its doors in the coming weeks. The new store is going to be located in the York Town Center, located at 2915 Concord Road.

The new store will be next to the Dicks Sporting Goods and will soon take over the space that was previously occupied by Staples.

According to Hodgkinson, the new Bob’s Discount Furniture store is targeted to open in mid to late September 2023.

Bob’s Discount Furniture store was founded by Bob Kaufman back in 1991. According to their website, their first debut store location opened in Newington, Connecticut.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.