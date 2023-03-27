YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new cafe that spotlights local artists is now open in York.

Gather 256, is owned and operated by Sarah Cahill, who is also the executive chef of the newly opened establishment. According to Gather 256’s website, Cahill started her culinary career in New York, where she attended the well-known French Culinary Institute.

Following her time in New York, Cahill later settled in North Carolina working as the chef in the kitchen of the up-scale Snowbird Mountain Lodge. Since her time in NC, Cahill has acted as a: chef instructor, personal chef, caterer, food stylist, and recipe developer in Central Pennsylvania.

According to Cahill, she has now been a resident of downtown York for 10 years.

Gather 256 is Cahill’s first, personally-owned eatery, which also doubles as a gallery for local artists to show off and sell their artwork. According to Cahill, all of the paintings, pottery, etc. are made by local artists and are all for sale in her cafe.

“We are just really fortunate to have a ton of talent in York City,” Cahill stated. “I am super lucky, because I get to look at all of this [art] all day!”

The new Gather 256 is located inside the former home of i-ron-ic Coffee Shop and Art Boutique, on 256 West Philadelphia Street. According to Cahill, the new Gather 256 is capable of seating up to 55 guests – but can extend that capacity for different events. Currently, the new establishment features an upstairs plant studio and weekend events/ workshops to encourage community members to come together.

According to Cahill, one major goal for her at Gather 256 was to “bring the food to a new level,” – she currently offers a wide array of quality breakfast and lunchtime options to choose from, such as french toast, bagel breakfast sandwiches, Paninis, wraps, and a lot more!

To view Gather 256’s entire menu, you can click here.

Although Gather 256 officially opened its doors about five weeks ago, they still have several changes they plan to implement in and around the cafe. According to Cahill, she hopes to eventually expand her hours of operations to 7 days a week, expand her menu to include dinner meals, host more classes and workshops, and open her outside patio for guests to utilize during the warmer months.

According to Gather 256’s Facebook page, they held their official grand opening on Feb. 21.

“It’s been a month this week since we opened, and I feel great,” Cahill said. “I am really proud of all the work that we have done here.”

Gather 256 is currently hiring for multiple positions – if you are interested you can either call the new cafe at (717) 793-3258, or go in person to pick up an application.

Gather 265’s current hours of operation are: