HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Guests staying or visiting at the Hershey Lodge have a brand new option for dining.

STACKS is a restaurant that serves all-day breakfast and lunch featuring dishes such as stacks of buttermilk pancakes and Belgian waffles.

The menu also features a reimagined twist on Milton Hershey’s favorite dish: Chicken & Waffles. For lunch, the eatery offers specialties such as a Double Decker BLT and an Ultimate Grilled Cheese.

A drink menu that will be featured includes cocktails and mocktails, as well as hot chocolate and espressos. A dessert and kids menu are also available.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and is located near the convention center entrance of the lodge, located at 325 University Drive in Hershey.

Menus and more information can be found by clicking here.