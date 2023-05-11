HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new candle-making studio will soon be making its debut in Hanover later this month.

The new Cultivated Essentials Co. is owned and operated by Maryland native Heather Weyforth Caple, who first moved to Pennsylvania back in 2013. According to Heather, this will be the first business that she has owned and operated herself.

What began as a small at-home business that sold self-care products on Esty will soon become a storefront location that offers customers the opportunity to come and make their own personalized candles from scratch. According to Heather, customers will have the chance to pick from 50 different vessels (candle jars) and fragrances when they come in to create their own candle.

Heather has 10 years of experience making hand-crafted candles and customers will be able to receive as much or as little guidance as they desire.

“I was working from home for a few years and I had an Etsy shop where I sold my self-care products,” Heather explained. “I kept getting positive feedback from my buyers and it motivated me – it just kept pushing me to want to open a store of my own.”

A candle-making session at Cultivated Essentials Co. takes about 45 minutes to an hour, and the cost of making your custom candle is between $25-$40, depending on what vessel you choose.

It should be noted that upon finishing your candle, it will take about three hours for it to cool – customers can then come by the storefront at a later time or date to pick up their finished creations.

According to Heather, she will be able to seat up to 35 customers at a time during these candle-making sessions.

“It feels great to be able to share this experience with others,” Heather added. “Now they have a place that they can go to make their own special candles.”

In addition to offering custom candle-making for her customers, the new Cultivated Essentials Co. will also feature a small retail section full of handcrafted self-care products created by Heather. Some of these natural hand-crafted products include:

Body butters

Soaps

Pre-made candles

Serums

To view the online store of products from Cultivated Essentials Co., you can click here.

According to Heather, she first acquired her storefront in York back on February 1, 2023, and since then has been renovating the space, which was the former home of the Pretzel Pizza Cafe.

Currently, renovations are in the final stages – the only things left to do are to install the lighting, stock the merchandise, and set up the candle-making stations.

The new Cultivated Essentials Co. is located at 28 Frederick Street and upon opening, their hours of operation will be:

Mondays & Tuesdays // (Reserved for private events)

Wednesdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s very exciting [to open soon], I am nervous and excited at the same time,” Heather stated. “I am getting a lot of awesome feedback and it makes me excited. I feel like I am finally taking the next step.”

Cultivated Essentials will have its grand opening on Saturday, May 27.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.