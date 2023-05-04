HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans in need can now turn to a new resource in Downtown Harrisburg.

The Veterans Multi-Service Center opened its newest location on South 3rd Street. The center helps low-income and homeless veterans access housing, jobs, and transportation, but it also goes beyond just financial support.

“No matter what branch you served in, what war you served in, we are all brothers and sisters and we want to help each other through these challenges,” said Nicole Reigelman, a board member of the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Appointments are not required and the center is open Monday through Friday.