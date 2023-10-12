FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Franklin County man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls was charged with new sex-related offenses, the Attorney General’s Office announced.

The additional charges filed against Justin Biser, 44, of Waynesboro, include indecent assault of a fourth child for allegedly secretly recording naked images of the child. Other charges against him are for allegedly secretly video recording two other adults, numerous counts of child pornography, invasion of privacy, obstruction, tampering with evidence, and corruption of minors.

“Our investigation has uncovered a pattern where this defendant used his position in the community to get close to potential victims,” Attorney General Henry said in a statement. “He is charged with assaulting both children and adults, video recording them without their consent, and taking steps to destroy recordings from his hidden cameras.”

The Attorney General’s office says there were dozens of digital files at Biser’s home found by investigators that included footage from hidden cameras.

Biser was also involved in local youth baseball in Franklin County during the time of alleged sex crimes.

In total, there are seven alleged victims, three adults and four minors of Biser’s heinous crimes, the Attorney General’s office states.

During Biser’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 10, all charges regarding the first three minors and one adult were held for trial. Biser will have the preliminary hearing for the rest of the charges on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Biser was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 6, and remains locked up in Franklin County Prison with bail set at $500,000.