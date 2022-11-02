LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – New charges have been filed against a Lancaster man after a September shooting and barricade situation, and an officer’s use of force during the incident was ruled justified.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Rodriguez was previously charged with Homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the Swarr Run apartment.

The Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 19 charging Rodriguez with three counts of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person for firing approximately 85 shots both inside and outside the apartment after officers responded to the scene.

The District Attorney’s office also ruled that the responding officer who shot Rodriguez was justified in using deadly force because Rodriguez “clearly placed officers in danger of death or serious bodily injury when he exited the apartment with a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a 90-degree angle and began turning toward the officers’ direction.”

Rodriguez is now being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 4, 2022.

When police arrived at the apartment on Sept. 11, the DA’s office says Rodriguez shot at officers and barricaded himself inside the Park City Apartments. Lancaster County SERT teams then responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Rodriguez fired shots at SERT officers numerous times but no law enforcement officers were injured, according to the DA’s office.

Rodriguez was shot after the DA’s office says he began to “slowly turn toward the position of the SERT officers.” The officer who shot Rodriguez struck him with one round in the chest. The bullet traveled across his chest and into his left arm, causing Rodriguez to drop the weapon.

Rodriguez exited the apartment after officers deployed six rounds of gas.

Officers who entered the residence observed numerous spent shell casings of various calibers, bullet holes in the walls and ceilings as well as additional weapons and ammunition.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the officer-involved shooting and the assault of the law enforcement officers; Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller and Kyle Linardo approved the charges in the related cases.