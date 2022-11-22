CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday.

The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township.

According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle location, Sarah Campbell, the new Chipotle is equipped with a mobile drive-thru lane, which will help to expedite the pick-up process for customers submitting a mobile order.

G.M. Campbell went on to say that the new location has already created 50 jobs, and according to Chipotle’s hiring website, is still looking to hire more employees.

This location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, with some exceptions for the holidays, according to G.M. Campbell