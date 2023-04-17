ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg visitors can now travel through time at the new Beyond The Battle Museum.

The Adams County museum is three years in the making and has twelve galleries, starting with pre-history, dinosaurs, and meteorites, to the civil war before ending in the modern day.

The executive director says while there is a focus on the war, it also shows how civilians lived through it.

“So we cover everything we cover the story of the people, the place, not just the battle not just the Civil War, but when we do talk about the battle we talk about the civilian experience,” said Andrew Dalton, executive director at Beyond The Battle Museum.

Dalton says what makes the experience so realistic is that it uses the words of the actual residents of Gettysburg during the battle from real diaries and journals during that time.