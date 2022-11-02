HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly remodeled Harrisburg area Chuck E. Cheese is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, 2022, according to a press release shared on Wednesday.

The newly renovated space will still be located at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg.

According to the company, this new Chuck E. Cheese is set to unveil several new additions, including:

Over 15 new games

Interactive dance floor

Large format video wall

Updated seating

Phone charging stations

Updated food menu

A “fresh, vibrant, and contemporary” new look

The grand opening event on Nov. 9 will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with raffle prizes, free cake, and a surprise visit from Chuck E. Cheese & friends. According to the company, the first 25 families in line for the event will be able to enjoy free gameplay throughout the event.