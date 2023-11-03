LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The region’s first cricket pitch has started construction in collaboration with the local Bhutanese community.

The pitch represents efforts of the Pennsylvania United Cricket Association (PAUCA), the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg organization, and the Township.

The pitch will be located in Lower Paxton’s Lingle Park.

“This cricket field stands as a testament to the vibrant diversity and spirit of collaboration that thrives within our community,’’ said Lower Paxton Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Lowman Henry. “It’s not just a field – it’s where cultures converge, friendships are forged, and the passion for the game creates a sense of belonging for all.”

Henry hopes that residents will try the game and join a team with the addition of the new pitch.

“We want everyone to participate, so this effort by the Township can be enjoyed by all,’’ said Nilesh Patel, Director of the Pennsylvania United Cricket Association (PAUCA) board. “Baseball was converted from the British game of cricket, so anyone who ever hit a softball or baseball, they can easily adapt to cricket.’’

The pitch is scheduled to be completed later this month and will be 100 feet long, 12 feet wide, and have turf over poured concrete in the center of a 200-foot circle.

The PAUCA started in 2004 and now has 26 teams with over 500 players and played on rolled-out turf in the Township’s Kohl Memorial Park.

From March to October, cricket matches are played on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We want our younger generation to get engaged in sports like cricket and soccer and other activities to help our community prosper,’’ Niroula said, adding his organization fields eight teams and expects that number to grow. “We also encourage anyone with an interest to play along and take part.’’