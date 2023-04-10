MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new cookie franchise storefront location will be officially opening its doors this week.

Crumbl Cookies recently announced that it will open its new Mechanicsburg location at the end of the week. According to a Facebook post, the new Crumbl Cookies establishment will be located on 6416 Carlisle Pike, suite 1400.

This new storefront location can be found near Petco and next to Hair Cuttery.

The new Mechanicsburg location is set to have its grand opening this Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. until midnight.

According to Crumbl Cookies, the new location will offer catering, delivery, and curbside pick-up options – though it should be noted these services do not begin until Wednesday, April 19.

Crumbl Cookies opened its first location in Utah back in 2017, and since then has opened 600+ bakeries in 47 states nationwide, according to its website.