NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania officials celebrated the opening of a new and improved boat launch in New Cumberland.

The project cost more than $100,000 and added a modern accessible concrete boat ramp. Other improvements include a gravel road connecting the parking lot and boat launch and ADA parking and a paved pathway.

“Our residents are just raving about it and how much easier it is for them to get in and out with their kayaks, fishermen (are) coming down, so we’re getting a lot of positive response,” New Cumberland Mayor Thaddeus Eisenhower said.

The boat launch is the final point on the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail, usually used by people taking their boats out of the water.