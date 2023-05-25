NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and volunteers are getting Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Cumberland ready for Memorial Day.

Flags were placed at more than 500 veterans’ headstones. Locals who fought in every major war going back 200 years are buried at the cemetery and organizers say remembering their sacrifice is more important than ever.

“Especially in these times that we live in today, for people to realize how important it is, how important our freedom is and how it doesn’t come cheap, you have to invest in it, you have to fight for it, and that’s what these brave veterans represent,” said Marty Kohr, president of the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Volunteer Board.

The flags will stay up for about a month.