CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to hold its grand opening later this week.

abc27 news reported back in March that the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lower Allen Township is going to be 5,159 square feet in size and will be equipped with three drive-thru lanes for expedited service.

Additionally, the new restaurant will have 58 parking spaces, and be capable of seating 104 customers inside.

The new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is located at 3525 Gettysburg Road and is slated to open its doors on Wednesday, April 19.

The Lower Allen Chick-Fil-A’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The owner of the new Chick-fil-A is Brian Gibson, who also owns and operates the Chick-fil-A in Mechanicsburg, which is located at 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 3500.

“My vision for the Lower Allen restaurant is to be a beacon of light in the community by partnering with local schools, fundraising for athletics and participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program,” Gibson said. “Executing this mission motivates me to provide great food and excellent service for businesses, friends and families to enjoy.

In honor of its grand opening, Chick-Fil-A, inc. will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America – the funds will then be dispersed to partners in the greater Cumberland County area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Additionally, the new Lower Allen Chick-Fil-A will be recognizing 100 local heroes that are making an impact in the Camp Hill area and will reward those heroes with free Chick-Fil-A meals for a year.

According to Chick-Fil-A, the new restaurant is expected to create about 125 jobs in total. If you are interested in applying for a position, you can either text “7398004” to 31063 or you can learn more online by clicking here.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.