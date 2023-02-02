UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township.

The clinic will provide physical and occupational therapy along with athletic training needed for post-graduate studies.

“Collaborating with Messiah, allowing us to bring students in, get hands-on experience with real patients,” Kelly Clancy of Phoenix Physical Therapy said.

The facility is available to anyone in need of physical therapy.