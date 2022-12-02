CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 31-year-old New Cumberland man who was charged with child pornography and related charges on Nov. 18, 2022, waived his preliminary hearing, according to a police report.

On Aug. 17, 2022, police say the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney’s Office received a cyber tip alleging Hollis’ involvement with child pornography.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Police executed a search warrant at Hollis’ home, where they completed a “forensic preview” of his electronics. Police say they found two videos containing child pornography during the search.

After further investigation, police say they determined that Hollis uploaded files containing child pornography.

Hollis is facing charges of child pornography, disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.