CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek Gallery, Carlee Seele, in New Cumberland says a man paid for items with counterfeit bills.

“It’s just it’s irritating, and you know I work hard for a living every day and to get taken advantage of like that, it just infuriates you,” said Seele.

Seele said the man told her he was buying something for his girlfriend. After looking around for 30 minutes he finally made a purchase and left the store. Seele says the man used a fake $100 bill to get real change back.

Many stores validate large bills with a marker, but Seele trusted the integrity of the young man.

“I had a big business lesson to learn yesterday, and now I want to see how it can do better next time,” Seele said.

Seele shared surveillance video of the incident with abc27, which shows the man driving off in a grey Cadillac.

“Well, we take these incidents very seriously, because not only are we out to protect the businesses here in New Cumberland, but anyone here on the West Shore and East Shore that’s experiencing these counterfeit bills,” said Thaddeus Eisenhower, the mayor of New Cumberland.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video or have other information, please contact the New Cumberland Borough Police Department.