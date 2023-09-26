LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned bakery that is known for their signature “jumbo cupcakes” recently made its debut at a local farmers market.

The new Red’s Cupcakery is owned and operated by Lori Dollinger, who first moved to the Midstate with her husband back in 2006. According to Dollinger, she has had a passion for baking ever since she was very young, but before beginning her baking venture she worked as a paralegal for 20 years.

“My mom and grandmother both were really good bakers and as a kid when we would come home my mom would always have some sort of desert waiting for us,” Dollinger added. I started small and then got into cake decorating and I just started to progress into bigger and better things!”

After years of working her desk job, Dollinger finally got the opportunity to put her self-taught baking skills to the test after getting hired for a baking position at The Works in Wyomissing. According to Dollinger, she was eventually laid off from her position due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, she decided to continue to follow he dreams of becoming a baker.

Later on, in 2020, Dollinger went on to start selling her homemade creations at the Leesport Farmers Market, which was the first time she had ever sold her baked goods for a profit.

Recently, back in mid-July, Dollinger unveiled her newest stand which made its debut at the Lebanon Farmers Market, which is located at 35 South 8th Street.

At her new stand in Lebanon, Dollinger offers a wide variety of 36 different flavored cupcakes that she rotates out every week. Currently, she is offering unique flavors such as Maple Bacon, Red Velvet, Smores, Cookies and Cream, and a lot more!

To check out more of what flavors Red’s Cupcakery has to offer, you can click here.

In addition to her jumbo cupcakes, the new bakery stand also offers cookies, brownies, and cakes. According to Dollinger, some of her best-selling baked goods consist of her Triple Chocolate tort and her Blueberry Lemon cake.

Since opening in the Lebanon Farmers Market, Red’s Cupcakery has followed the same hours of operation as the market, which are:

Thursdays & Fridays // 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“[Opening Red’s Cupcakery] feels good – It has been very well received and the community has just been excellent with us,” Dollinger said.

According to Dollinger, moving forward she hopes to one day open a food truck trailer in order to better accommodate her catering capabilities.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.