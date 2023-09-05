HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM)– Police have released new details about a hit-and-run in Harrisburg over Labor Day weekend.

Jonathan Jacob of New York was hit by a car and found dead at North 6th and Radnor Streets Sunday morning around 2 a.m., Harrisburg Police say.

An autopsy revealed that Johnson died from multiple traumatic injuries, but police say when he received them is unclear at the time.

“At this point in time the investigation is ongoing and we’re still trying to figure out what transpired prior to the motor vehicle collision or accident and who all was involved,” Harrisburg Bureau Police Lieutenant Kyle Gausch said.

There are no charges yet. The driver left the scene but was later found by police and has been interviewed.