YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police documents show that a woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by a man with a hatchet in York County Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint by city police, video surveillance and phone records were used to identify 56-year-old Michael Small of York as the alleged attacker.

The assault, which lasted two and a half minutes, led to the woman needing to be sedated at York Hospital, the complaint shows.

The woman went to meet up with Small, who called her about money that she was owed, just before 3 a.m., police said.

According to the surveillance video that police watched, the woman was seen driving on the 700 block of Dallas Street before she parked at a dead end and Small got out of her vehicle. Small is then seen walking to the rear of a building, out of the camera’s view, with the woman following.

About 30 seconds later, Small can be seen on video allegedly chasing the woman with a hatchet in his hand, according to police.

Small allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and was seen swinging the hatchet at the woman’s head multiple times before stealing her vehicle, police said.

Phone records revealed a number, and after getting a search warrant it was discovered that it was Small’s. According to the complaint, a photo was also used by police to match him to the person who attacked the woman.

Small faces felony charges such as attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft by unlawful taking. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and tampering with evidence.

Small is currently in the York County Prison with bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.