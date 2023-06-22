JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police have provided new details about the night before the deadly Juniata County shooting that took the life of a trooper and seriously injured another.

Troopers were called for a welfare check of Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, the evening before the shooting at about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police that was given to abc27 news.

Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., was fatally shot while in the line of duty by Stine, on Saturday, June 17, who at first drove to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and fired shots at patrol vehicles before fleeing in his truck.

Friends and family expressed concern for Stine who they said was described as acting erratic, troopers said, but PSP was not aware of any threats that he made against himself or others.

“Family and friends expressed concern for Stine due to what they described as erratic behavior, although PSP was not aware of any threats made by Stine against himself or others,” the statement reads. “Troopers checked multiple residences for him that evening but were unable to locate him. They had hoped to make contact with him and, if needed, ensure he received the appropriate care necessary.”

Stine was found in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township and fatally shot Trooper Rougeau through his windshield during what State Police say appeared to be an ambush.

Ultimately a shootout between troopers and Stine occurred when he tried to flee again from troopers in his truck but ended up getting stuck in a row of trees. Troopers and Stine opened fire on each other until he was killed.

Lieutenant James Wagner was also injured during the shooting and was taken to the local hospital before he was flown to Hershey Medical Center while in critical condition.

Funeral services for Trooper Rougeau are being held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.