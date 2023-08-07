HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The man accused of murdering a woman in a Harrisburg hotel allegedly strangled the victim to death after he said she attacked him, Harrisburg Police say in court records.

Harrisburg Police said they were called by Travis Collins to the Hilton Hotel on Friday, August 4, right after 3 a.m. to report that an assault happened and a woman was dead, the criminal complaint shows.

When officers arrived, Collins partially opened the door but officers pushed it open after seeing blood on his hands.

Officers found the woman deceased with blood on the carpet, tile floor, bed and walls inside the hotel room, the complaint reads.

The woman was later identified by the Dauphin County Coroner’s office as Ashley Sarazen. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say Collins, 32, had met the 38-year-old Pittsburgh area woman at a bar before the two went back to the woman’s hotel room.

According to police, Collins told them that when he came out of the bathroom he allegedly saw Sarazen going through his belongings and confronted her. According to Collins’ account to police, he then went back into the bathroom to get the rest of his belongings and then when he exited the woman hit him over the head with a hotel phone.

Collins allegedly said that he punched Sarazen back, and then ultimately strangled her to death by pinning her by the neck to the floor.

Collins faces one charge of murder and is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with his bail denied, according to online court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21