WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County District Attorney’s office and West Manchester Township Police will be providing new details on the investigation into a fatal 2022 shooting.

On May 20, 2022, multiple people exited a white Kia Forte with Maryland temporary registration and dark-tinted windows at the West York Auto Spa Express and began shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two people were struck by the gunfire and 24-year-old Devin Zeigler died from his injuries.

Officials will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on the investigation.