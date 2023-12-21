WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County District Attorney’s office and West Manchester Township Police will be providing new details on the investigation into a fatal 2022 shooting.
On May 20, 2022, multiple people exited a white Kia Forte with Maryland temporary registration and dark-tinted windows at the West York Auto Spa Express and began shooting.
Two people were struck by the gunfire and 24-year-old Devin Zeigler died from his injuries.
Officials will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on the investigation.
