MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – New detours will be in place to accommodate a bridge replacement project in Juniata County which spans Locust Run along Route 3002 (William Penn Highway).

According to PennDOT, reconstruction of the roadway will start on July 24 and drivers traveling on William Penn Highway will not be able to turn left onto Route 2007 (Locust Run Road).

Additionally, traffic from Locust Run Road may not turn left onto William Penn Highway.

Starting July 24, PennDOT says drivers will follow a second detour that will run concurrently with the one implemented on May 30.

“Under this second detour, drivers heading westbound toward Port Royal will take Route 2009 (Freed Road), Route 2006 (Cedar Street), Locust Run Road, and Route 2005 (Center Road) back to William Penn Highway. Drivers heading eastbound toward Thompsontown will follow Center Road to Cedar Street, Cedar Street to Freed Road, and Freed Road back to William Penn Highway.”

PennDOT says they anticipate this detour will be in effect for five days.

The detour using Route 22 via either Route 75 at the Port Royal interchange or Route 333 at the East Salem/Thompsontown interchange will remain in effect for the duration of the project, according to PennDOT.

The bridge replacement project will upgrade the structure from “poor” to “good” with new pacing, guide rails, markings, and other necessary work.