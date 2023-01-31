To avoid skin irritation or mistakes in your grooming, ask someone to hold your dog in place while you run the clippers over their coat.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new veteran-owned dog and cat groomer is going to open in downtown Harrisburg in the coming weeks.

Unleashed Grooming Company store front

Unleashed Grooming Company is owned and operated by Alexandra Lauch, who has 11 years of experience being a pet groomer.

According to Harristown Enterprises, the Unleashed Grooming Company is going to be located at 3 N. Third St., in The Shops at Strawberry Square.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to bring dog and cat grooming services to the residents and employees of the downtown Harrisburg area,” Lauch said.

“I hope to be able to provide a unique experience for both customers and their pets. With a more social environment, dogs will be excited to come to Unleashed Grooming Company and owners will be happy knowing they are receiving quality care and services. I can’t wait to meet all the pets of downtown!”

Unleashed Grooming Company will be open for business by the end of February, according to Harristown Enterprises.

Appointments are able to be reserved by contacting Unleashed Grooming Company at (717) 440-8597