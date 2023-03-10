HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new nightclub in downtown Harrisburg called Nocturnal will be holding its soft opening in the coming days.

The new Nocturnal nightclub, owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, is located in the former Susquehanna Ale House.

The duo purchased the 12,000-square-foot, multi-story building and began working on renovations back on Jan. 6, 2023.

According to the owners, the new nightclub was designed to be a “moderately up-scale club environment”. Additionally, the nightclub will be offering craft cocktail options and bottle services for its customers – coupled with a wide variety of “upbeat, live bands” and different DJ’ing events in the future.

The owner’s main objective in opening the new nightclub is to help revive the nightlife in downtown Harrisburg. According to the owners, Nocturnal is capable of hosting up to about 300 people at once.

Nocturnal nightclub is located on 236 N. 2nd Street. According to a recent Facebook post, their soft opening will be on Saturday, March 11 – doors will be opened from 8 p.m. until midnight.

“Our goal overall is to encourage fun and exciting experiences every weekend in a safe environment for all walks of life to dance and enjoy themselves under the same roof,” Browning said.