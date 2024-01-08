EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin restaurant recently opened its doors in Lancaster County earlier today.

According to Dunkin, the new establishment is located at 28 Quarry Ridge Drive in Ephrata, and it had its grand opening on Monday, January 8.

The new location’s hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

This new Next Gen location occupies a 1,500-square-foot space with a drive-thru lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, an innovative tap system, and a lot more.

Additionally, Dunkin says the new store is 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin restaurants.

According to Dunkin, the new location’s franchisee is KPV Pennsylvania, which also owns and operates 18 other Dunkin locations across the Keystone State.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.