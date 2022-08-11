MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County.

A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall.

Eight buildings cover 335 acres. The company says the $100 million complex will house cage-free chickens, an egg processing facility, and a fertilizer operation.

“As the industry and the consumers have asked for cage-free, this is some of the first large cage-free production here so there’s a lot of demand coming from our customers,” Greg Herbruck, CEO of Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch said.

The egg farm will employ nearly 200 people.