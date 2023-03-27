STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new energy-efficient Habitat for Humanity homes are being built in Steelton using sustainable concrete.

It’s the first time the sustainable concrete, which will make the homes more energy-efficient, is being used for Habitat for Humanity homes in Pennsylvania.

One duplex is under construction on Locust Street, and two families are planning to be moved in by June. A second duplex is going to be built in the fall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials recognize the need for more affordable housing.

“There is such a need for affordable housing and to be able to partner with a group like Habitat for Humanity to make a project like this happen, and to do it in such a way to make history is really exciting,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor.

The homes are part of a project that plans to build 50 sustainable concrete houses in 50 states in five years.