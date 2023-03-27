STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new energy-efficient Habitat for Humanity homes are being built in Steelton using sustainable concrete.
It’s the first time the sustainable concrete, which will make the homes more energy-efficient, is being used for Habitat for Humanity homes in Pennsylvania.
One duplex is under construction on Locust Street, and two families are planning to be moved in by June. A second duplex is going to be built in the fall.
Officials recognize the need for more affordable housing.
“There is such a need for affordable housing and to be able to partner with a group like Habitat for Humanity to make a project like this happen, and to do it in such a way to make history is really exciting,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor.
The homes are part of a project that plans to build 50 sustainable concrete houses in 50 states in five years.