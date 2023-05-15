LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a 22-year-old Lancaster man who allegedly shot and killed 68-year-old Israel Lugo in Lancaster City earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Edwin Concepcion is facing charges of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number.

Concepcion allegedly shot and killed Lugo, who officials say was deaf and mute, on May 1 around 2 p.m. near West New Street and North Market Street, the DA’s office says.

Testimony from a Lancaster City Bureau of Police detective and a witness claimed that Lugo was found in the street in the middle of the day with several gunshot wounds and was declared dead after being taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

An autopsy by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office listed the cause of death as gunshot wounds to the body and classified the death as a homicide. The coroner says Lugo was shot in the neck, chest, and forearm.

Video evidence from houses, businesses, and the Lancaster Safety Coalition allegedly showed Concepcion following Lugo and holding a semiautomatic handgun.

The District Attorney’s Office says Concepcion then called a Lyft near the first block of West James Street.

A search warrant on Lyft confirmed Concepcion’s information, including his phone number, email, and debit card.

Concepcion, who was on parole at the time of the alleged shooting, gave the same phone number to the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole, the DA’s office says.

Police arrested Concepcion at his house at around 7:16 p.m. on May 2, 2023.

After searching Concepcion’s home, the district attorney’s office says investigators found:

A black Springfield XD 9 mm handgun located in a vent with seven of 11 possible rounds loaded and an obliterated serial number

Clothes matching those worn by the defendant during the homicide

A black cell phone matching the one used by the defendant

A debit card matching the one used for the Lyft ride

The DA’s office also says testimony revealed:

Fingerprints tested on the firearm matched Concepcion’s

Concepcion had a juvenile burglary adjudication in 2013 that prohibited him from possessing a firearm and does not possess a permit to carry a concealed weapon

Lancaster City Police were called to the defendant’s residence on April 29, 2023, for a neighbor dispute in which Concepcion was allegedly stabbing his door with a knife

Lugo was deaf and mute

No connection between the victim and the defendant is known at this time

Concepcion is scheduled to be arraigned on June 9, 2023, at 9 a.m.