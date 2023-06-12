YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Three more events have just been announced and coming to Appell Center in York this fall.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will be performing on Oct. 24 Musician Andy Summers of The Police arrives on Oct 12, and Henry Rollins continues his Good To See You spoken word tour on Oct 3.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets for all three shows go on Appell Center Member presale on Wednesday, June 14, and on sale to the public Friday, June 16.

“We are excited to bring such a caliber of amazing talent to our stages and our audiences in the coming months,” commented Todd Fogdall, President & CEO of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. “And we are not stopping yet… there is so much more to come! The best way to get the best available seats for these and all events yet to be announced is by becoming a Member.”

Tickets and membership for presale access can be purchased by calling 717-846 1111 or online by clicking here.