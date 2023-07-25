YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two brothers in Central Pennsylvania recently unveiled a new American-style restaurant in York County.

The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant is owned and operated by two Egyptian brothers named Jimmy and Sam Saif. According to Jimmy, the two brothers were born and raised in Egypt and moved to the U.S. about 24 years ago. The brothers first lived in Boston, Massachusetts before eventually settling down in the Midstate back in 2001.

This new all-day breakfast restaurant is the third eatery in Central Pennsylvania that the brothers have owned and operated. According to Jimmy, he was previously the owner and operator of the Sunlight Diner in Mechanicsburg which opened in 2011 before being sold in 2022.

The brothers also currently own and operate a Perry County business named the Village Square Diner, which opened in 2015. This diner is located on 5201 Spring Road in Shermans Dale.

“Me and my brother just felt that it was time to expand [and open a new business], so we ended up finding a good space and we bought it from the owner back in early June,” Jimmy explained.

The brother’s new restaurant offers a multitude of American classics on its menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner service. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes are their homemade Chicken Pot Pie and their Baked Mac & Cheese.

Below is the full menu for The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant:

The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant held its official grand opening back on Monday, July 17. The new American-style eatery with an all-day breakfast menu occupies a 6,000-square-foot space which is capable of seating upwards of 250 guests at a time, according to Jimmy.

The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant is located on 2935 East Prospect Road in York, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“[opening our doors] was tough, but we got through that and now today is much easier,” Jimmy concluded.