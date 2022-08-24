UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials broke ground near the Bowmansdale exit on Route 15 in Upper Allen Township, where developers are building a Chick-Fil-A and a Burger King.

A pair of four-story buildings, that will have mixed uses, are also being built. There will be retail space on the first floor and 54 high-end apartments, with rooftop decks and secure parking, on the upper floors.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“I think most people here in the Upper Allen area would like to have more amenities rather than having to drive all the way to the Carlisle Pike,” said Lowell Gates, president of Linlo Properties.

All construction should be completed by the end of 2023.