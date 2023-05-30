HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board welcomed local officials and the public to the grand opening of a Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Hershey Road in Dauphin County on Tuesday.

To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store wines, spirits, and accessories at the location will be 10% off during regular business hours between Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1.

The Meadows Marketplace Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The store has a Made in Pennsylvania section which will highlight products produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.