HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed that a new Five Below retail store will be opening its doors in the coming weeks.

According to a spokesperson for Five Below, the new store location will open on September 29 at the High Pointe Commons Shopping Mall, which is located at 4640 High Pointe Boulevard in Harrisburg. Five Below’s spokesperson went on to say that this new location is part of the company’s “national expansion plan.”

The new Five Below store location is going to be situated between the Lasik Plus and T-Mobile storefronts. According to Levin Management Corporation’s website, which manages the shopping center, the new Five Below storefront is going to be 8,500 square feet in size.

According to Five Below’s spokesperson, the hours of operation for the new location will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Upon opening the new Five Below, they are expected to create about 15 new jobs.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.