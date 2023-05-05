YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Before the Give Local York event kicked off Thursday night, there was a ribbon cutting for the county’s new food bank warehouse in Manchester Township.

“We are going to keep working really hard to make sure that we have a healthier and hopefully a hunger-free york community and we need everyone’s support to do that so, we want to make sure people are aware of give local york and are helping to contribute and make york a better place to live for everybody,” York County Food Bank president and CEO Jennifer Brillhart said.

Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in York County. Nonprofits work for 24 hours to raise money from thousands of donors.

Last year, more than $4 million was raised for over 300 organizations. The event ends Friday night at 9 p.m.