YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in York will soon see a new four-way stop near Memorial Park.

The city says on Nov. 8 the stop will go into effect at the intersection of Boundary Avenue and Spangler Lane/Edgar Street.

The additional stop signs are designed to improve pedestrian safety around Hannah Penn Middle School and Memorial Park.

Bike safety will also be improved with a new bike path extension of the Broad Street Greenway, an asphalt and concrete path that adjoins the nearby school.