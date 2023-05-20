LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new all-day French-inspired, American restaurant and cafe recently opened its doors in Lancaster City.

The new Passerine is co-owned and operated by a Mechanicsburg native and local business owner Kyle Sollenberger, who is also the co-owner of the Prince Street Cafe and Passenger Coffee Roasters. According to Sollenberger, this new establishment has become the first full-service food establishment that he’s co-owned and operated.

Sollenberger’s partner, and the co-owner of Passerine, is Jonathan Shirey.

“You know I always aspired to open a full-service restaurant, so when the opportunity came up to open it in Lancaster I took it,” Sollenberger explained. “I really believe in Lancaster and this area is just a great place for foodies.”

According to Passerine’s Instagram, the name of the new restaurant, ‘Passerine’, is a classification of birds that have three toes in the front and one in the back (perfect for perching themselves) – the most commonly known Passerines are songbirds.

“Just like the mighty songbird, we are united through our ability to act as storytellers in this space,” a post on Passerine’s Instagram states. “It is our job to share the intricate narratives that drive every aspect of our restaurant and the products we choose to invest in.”

The new Passerine is approximately 5,000 square feet in size and is capable of seating 75 guests on the inside and another 40 guests on their outside patio section. According to Sollenberger, though the new restaurant is fairly large, it still maintains a small and intimate “cozy feeling” and atmosphere.

According to Sollenberger, the new Passerine’s menu was designed to be hyper-seasonal and will be “changing frequently.” The all-day menu at Passerine focuses on offering shareable and smaller cuisines – it should also be noted that Sollenberger works with local farmers around the area to provide fresh ingredients for his menu options.

To view Passerine’s full menu, you can click here.

In addition to a high-quality food menu, Passerine differentiates itself from the pack by prioritizing its bottle and tap service. According to Sollenberger, Passerine offers 20 taps that pour different cocktails, local beer, and wines.

It should be noted that Passerine also offers wine by the bottle as well.

Since its opening, Passerine has created 20 full-time positions. According to Sollenberger, they are currently accepting kitchen applications. If you are interested in applying you can click here.

The new Passerine held its grand opening back on Saturday, April 1 and they are located at 114 North Prince Street. According to Sollenberger, Passerine’s hours of operation are:

Thursdays – Mondays // 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“It feels great [to open Passerine], this has been a dream of mine for a very long time – I am happy with the team we put together and the response from the community has been great,” Sollenberger said. “There are a lot of new things that I need to learn, but I have been learning a lot and I am having fun with it!”