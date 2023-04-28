ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new independently owned French-style pastry shop will be opening its doors next weekend.

The upcoming French-style pastry shop named Valosh Patisserie is owned and operated by a Puerto Rico native named Valeria Garcia, who moved to the United States back in 2019.

According to Garcia, prior to moving to the States, she interned at a French bakery in Paris for a year in 2018.

“[My internship in Paris] was the best,” Garcia explained. “I learned a lot about work ethics, cleanliness, and organization – it was just a dream job. They just have so much attention to detail from start to finish.”

In April 2021, Garcia moved to Pennsylvania and for the first time began selling her pastries at local markets and online. Right as things were beginning to pick up for the aspiring pastry chef, tragedy struck.

“18 days after I started selling online my father passed away, it was just a roller coaster of emotions,” Garcia said. ” That’s why it took so long for me to transition to a brick and mortar location.”

Now, two years later, Garcia is about to bring her dream to life by opening her first-ever pastry shop in Elizabethtown next weekend. According to Garcia, the new 845-square-foot storefront will be a grab-and-go concept, not a sit-down establishment.

Garcia does plan on offering online mobile ordering from her shop in the coming months following her grand opening once she gets things situated.

“We were shopping for different locations but we wanted to have that ‘at home town vibe’,” Garcia added. “This location [in Elizabethtown] felt most like home and the people in the community are just wonderful.”

Almond-Clafoutis

Choux-Rose-Hibiscus

Double Chocolate Brownie

Lemon-Lavender-Cake

According to Garcia, the new pastry shop will have a rotation of 12 to 15 different pastries on a daily basis. Those various pastries will depend on customer demand and seasonal ingredients as well.

The new Valosh Patisserie will be located at 23 East High Street. The new shops hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Valosh Patisserie is slated to have its grand opening on Saturday, May 6.

“It’s a dream [to open soon],” Garcia said. “I just passed my inspections earlier today and I am just blown away – I feel so fulfilled.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.