HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new full-service cafe and bakery will soon be opening its doors in the sweetest place on earth!

Back in December of 2018, Lancaster County native Heather Anderson debuted her own catering company named Savory Occasions Catering. After a successful couple of years, Anderson decided to unveil her first brick-and-mortar, sit-down eatery called Savory Cafe, but unfortunately, that dream was short-lived.

“We were only open for four months at the cafe and then we got shut down due to COVID-19,” Anderson explained. “We ended up re-opening but then got shut down again, so we stayed at that location and continued to just do catering.”

Though Anderson’s first attempt at opening a cafe fell flat due to the pandemic, she recently announced that she, in partnership with Amanda Bentley who is the owner of Bentley’s Bakery, would soon be opening a full-service cafe and bakery location on 565 Park Avenue in Hershey.

“I partnered with [Amanda Bentley] because I have exclusively used her for different cake orders and I can tell you right now that I have never worked with anyone so talented before,” Anderson exclaimed.

Owners & Partners Heather Anderson and Amanda Bentley

According to Anderson, the new Savory Cafe will occupy a 2,200-square-foot space that will be capable of seating about 40 to 50 guests at a time. In addition to Savory Cafe’s full-service menu and bakery, they will also be offering a variety of specialty coffee and tea drinks provided by the Camp Hill-based One Good Women.

“We are going to offer a lot of healthy and organic options, along with some not-so-healthy choices, such as our pulled pork and our Mac & Cheese,” Anderson added.

The new Savory Cafe is set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, September 26, followed by an official grand opening celebration weekend from October 13 – 14. Upon opening the new establishment, their hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It should be noted that after-hours will be reserved for when the Savory Cafe hosts parties and events.

According to Anderson, so far she has created 16 new jobs and is currently still in the process of hiring a line cook and additional help with the catering side of the business. If you are interested in applying to work with the Savory Café or Savory Occasions Catering, you can reach out to savoryoccasions@gmail.com

