HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, locally-owned glass art studio will soon be making its debut – opening its first brick-and-mortar location in York County.

The Glass Turtle Studio was first founded back in April 2020 by a Pennsylvania native named Colleen Webb. According to Webb, she has been making and selling her unique glass art creations for about the past 10 years.

“It’s funny because I had a friend who ran a stand at the York Central Market and she told me that I should put some of my artwork up for sale because she thought it would sell and I thought ‘no way’,” Webb explained. “So, I ended up putting some things into the Market and to my surprise they started selling!”

In addition to Webb’s first run in with selling her artwork at the York Central Market, she also offers her creations at:

Webb is most known for her stained glass, fused glass, and laser-cut wood & glass creations. According to her website, these varying artworks include earrings, stained glass sun catchers, miniature glass sculptures, and more!

To check out more of what The Glass Turtle Studio has to offer, you can click here.

Webb’s new, 400-square-foot storefront, that will soon open its doors on 16 York Street in Hanover, is not only going to offer her own artwork, but it will also become a gallery for other local artists as well. According to Webb, her new studio is going to feature:

Stain Glass items

Pottery

Kids DIY projects

Canvas artwork and more!

In addition to being a retail art gallery, The Glass Turtle Studio will also be offering classes to teach others how to create their own glass creations. According to Webb, she anticipates offering these class sessions to groups of 4 to 6 people at a time.

“I have done two to three classes at the market before, but moving all my equipment in and out is really tough,” Webb added.

The new storefront in Hanover still has a little ways to go until its grand opening. According to Webb, she still has some cosmetic upgrades to complete in addition to moving her supplies into the store.

Webb hopes to have The Glass Turtle Studio opened at some point in September 2023. Upon opening the new studio, its hours of operation will be:

Thursdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It should be noted that Webb plans on offering classes on Wednesdays and Sundays, but those times will be determined at a later date.

“It’s pretty exciting [to open The Glass Turtle Studio],” Webb stated. “It’s the one thing that I’ve had as a goal in the back of my head for a long time. My goal was to have it up and running before I retired, so it is really exciting that it’s actually happening. It’s nice being able to support local artists and the community.”

