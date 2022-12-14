MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg.

According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.

Additionally, the first 100 customers to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony have a chance to win “Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards” ranging from $5 to $500. According to the company, shoppers will also receive free limited-edition reusable bags while supplies last.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Mechanicsburg community and provide big savings on quality groceries,” Independent Operators Ryan Lazar and Benjamin Lee said. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

The new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will have its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on opening day. The new store is located at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The store will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the company, the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market helped to create 26 new jobs.