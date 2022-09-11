LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights.

Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township.

The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with their next-door neighbor Dexterity Depot, which involves Parkour classes. which involves going through a high-intensity obstacle course.

“We’re teaming with dexterity depot, which is a parkour ninja warrior gym that’s in the same building as us. We really wanted to have people come out from the community to show what we do,” Monica Foster, Co-Owner of Steel Lotus Fitness said.

Both fitness centers are on Utley Drive.