HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction of the new Chick-fil-A on Jonestown Road is moving along quickly – here is a rundown of what to expect from the new restaurant upon its opening.

According to Lower Paxton Township manager Bradley Gotshall, initial Land Development Plans (LDP) for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant were submitted last year to the township on April 22, 2022. Since the LDP’s initial submission, all conditions have been met and all permits for the build have been released.

It should be noted that the only remaining component for this project, aside from construction itself, is to receive the Certificate of Occupancy, which will be issued before the project’s formal completion.

According to the final LDP, the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is going to be 2,934 square feet and will be capable of seating 20 guests on the outside patio portion of the new establishment.

Additionally, the new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will feature three drive-thru lanes and will have 34 available parking spaces.

Site of future Chick-Fil-A (4/6/22)

Construction of the new Chick-fil-A has been making progress in recent weeks – as of April 6, 2022, the only remaining piece of the former Arby’s location is the sign itself.

“We welcome Chick-fil-A to Lower Paxton and look forward to a long, successful business operation,” Gotshall said via email.

Upon its grand opening, the new Chick-fil-A will be joining new national brands on Rt. 22, such as McAlister’s Deli, Blaze Pizza, and more.

The new Chick-fil-A will be located at 5101 Jonestown Road – it is still unknown when the new restaurant will officially open.

abc27 reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.