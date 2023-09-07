LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time, family-owned Midstate restaurant that closed its doors back in August recently announced that it will soon reopen under new ownership.

abc27 news reported back in August when the owners of the New Holland Family Restaurant in Lancaster County announced that they would be closing after 25 years. According to their website, this establishment was originally opened back in 1998 under the ownership of Gary and Ruth Glick.

The New Holland Family Restaurant went on to close its doors on August 31.

On Wednesday, September 6, the new owner of the New Holland Family Restaurant took to Facebook to announce that it will soon be reopening its doors and is currently looking to hire new cooks, hostesses, servers, bussers, and dishwashers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to call or text (717)-725-9349.

abc27 news was not able to confirm the identity of the new owner since the transition is still underway; however, we were able to confirm that the new owner is not a member of the Glick family.

According to the Facebook post, the official grand reopening and the new hours of operation for the New Holland Family Restaurant will be released at a later date.

The long-time establishment was most known for providing “a friendly, family atmosphere in which you can enjoy home-style cooking” including American-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.