YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website.

Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.

Reservations are now available to be made on their website.

To learn more about employment opportunities at The Yorktowne Hotel, you can contact the Managing Director, Michael Blum at blumm@gfhotels.com.