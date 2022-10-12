CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new SpringHill Suites hotel will be officially opening its doors for guests on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The new, 124-suite hotel, is located off Route 15 and surrounded by an array of restaurants and other businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, Bonefish Grill, and more. The new Marriott International franchised hotel is also located within minutes of UPMC and Penn State Holy Spirit hospital.

For more information or to book a reservation, click here to visit the hotel’s website or call 717-737-3000.

According to representatives of SpringHill Suites, they hope to complement the growth of the Cumberland Valley in addition to serving the growing number of tourists and business travelers coming through the area.

“We broke ground on the hotel in September 2021. With our doors officially opened, we cannot wait to host all of our guests and provide them with award-winning, best-in-class service,” said Melissa Leonard, director of sales for the new hotel.